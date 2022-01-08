Army training avalanche-rescue cadre in Gurez

Srinagar, Jan 8: An avalanche-rescue cadre comprising 23 youth volunteers from different villages of Gurez Valley was being trained by the Army in Dawar, Gurez from January 3 to January 26, 2022.
A statement of the Army issued here said that the initiative was one among the many Skill Development programmes undertaken by the Army in Gurez.
It said that Gurez Valley receives very high snowfall and becomes susceptible to avalanches, posing a grave danger for the civilians and Army personnel.
“The Indian Army becomes first responders in such eventuality and to augment the reaction capability and minimise the time delay in saving precious lives, a team of five to six highly motivated volunteers from different villages is being trained on avalanche rescue techniques with the state-of-art equipment with the Army,” the statement said.