Srinagar, Dec 1: Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh took over as the 24th General Officer Commanding in Chief of the Shimla-based Army Training Command today succeeding Lieutenant General Surinder Singh Mahal, who superannuated a day earlier, the army said in a statement.

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh is an alumnus of Sainik School Kapurthala, National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. He was commissioned into 19 MADRAS on December 20, 1986.

The General Officer commanded his Battalion in an intense Counter Insurgency environment in J&K, an Infantry Brigade at the Line of Control, an Infantry Division as part of Strike Corps and a Corps deployed along Line of Control in Counter Insurgency Operations in J&K. The General Officer has tenanted varied staff appointments in Corps and Commands along the Western Front and in the Counter Insurgency Operations environment. The General Officer has also been an Instructor at Indian Military Academy and Indian Military Training Team at Bhutan. He has attended various prestigious courses such as Defence Services Staff College, Higher Command Course and also had the distinction of attending National Defence College at Thailand.

The General Officer is the Colonel of the Madras Regiment since January 1, 2021. He was the Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Policy, Planning & Force Development) prior to taking over as the General Officer Commanding in Chief of Army Training Command.