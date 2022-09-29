Army's Agniveer recruitment rally concludes in Pattan

The rally was conducted at Haiderbeig, Pattan from 17 September to 29 September covering the districts of Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Pulwama, Budgam, Kupwara, Shopian, Ganderbal, Bandipora, and Kulgam of UT of J&K and from UT of Ladakh from districts of Kargil and Leh, for categories of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer

Technical Clerk / Store Keeper and Agniveer Tradesmen. Eligible candidates had registered online on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The registration for the same was open from 5 Jul 22 to 3 Aug 2022 and an overwhelmingly positive response was received from all over the region.