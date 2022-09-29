Army's Agniveer recruitment rally concludes in Pattan

Srinagar, Sep 29: The first ever army recruitment rally in UT of J&K in Kashmir region under the transformative reform of the Agnipath scheme for recruitment of male candidates as Agniveers into the Indian Army concluded at Pattan.
The rally was conducted at Haiderbeig, Pattan from 17 September to 29 September covering the districts of Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Pulwama, Budgam, Kupwara, Shopian, Ganderbal, Bandipora, and Kulgam of UT of J&K and from UT of Ladakh from districts of Kargil and Leh, for categories of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer
Technical Clerk / Store Keeper and Agniveer Tradesmen. Eligible candidates had registered online on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.
The registration for the same was open from 5 Jul 22 to 3 Aug 2022 and an overwhelmingly positive response was received from all over the region.
A massive outreach campaign in all 10 districts of Kashmir was undertaken by ARO Srinagar in copecooperationration with the civil administration. A further boost was provided by advertisements in local, vernacular dailies and English newspapers published in Kashmir and Ladakh. DD Kashmir and DD Leh also provided valuable publicity to the scheme and recruitment drive. AIR Kashmir and AIR Leh also advertised the campaign to increase public awareness.
Assistance from civil administration was requested through the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, who directed all concerned towards optimizing the efforts towards creating awareness about the scheme amongst the general populace.
ARO Srinagar through official channels contacted JKBOSE, JKBOTE, School Education Deptt, SERI, JK Sports Council, in addition to communicating to District Employment Officers, District Level Rally Coordination Committee, Zila Sainik
Welfare Boards and NCC Group HQ and Battalions, for dissemination of the details related to the Agnipath Scheme, as well as the current recruitment rally.
Screening of candidates was planned district-wise to facilitate their commute to the rally site and smooth return. Civil Administration greatly supported the Indian Army with regard to transport, lodging, and food for all outside candidates including those from UT of Ladakh.