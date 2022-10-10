Army's assault dog critically injured in Anantnag encounter

"Continuous surveillance of target house, readjustment of cordon and intermittent exchange of fire throughout the night confirmed presence of two terrorists in the house. During the period, it was spotted by own technical assets that one of the terrorist was injured. At that time, a brave fighter “Zoom”, an Army assault canine was sent into the target house to retrieve the weapon from terrorists and pull them out of hiding. Zoom approached the target stealthily and pounced upon the terrorist. Zoom was fired upon by the terrorists in hiding, thereby injuring him seriously. However, he was successful in de-stabilising the terrorists, who were then effectively neutralised by the precision fire of the troops. Valiant Zoom is presently battling for his life at a Military Veterinary Hospital, " added the spokesman.

"Subsequent search of the area yielded in recovery of warlike stores including two AK series weapons and one pistol. The detailed search is in progress to clear the area of any unexploded munition. The JKP has identified the neutralized terrorists as Asif Ah Rishi and Wakeel Ah Bhat of the proscribed terrorist outfit LeT".