Army's best friend on the LoC in Kashmir: Gaddi' dogs!

Named after the nomadic Gaddi' shepherds who rear them as guard dogs accompanying flocks of sheep and goats, this canine breed is a Himalayan sheepdog, also known by various other names including Bhotia' or Bangara' and sometimes called the Himalayan mastiff.



This local canine is native to the Himalayan foothills in eastern Nepal and Kashmir. The breed is primarily used as a livestock guardian, protecting flocks from various predators and as a property guard. They are also used to assist while hunting.

