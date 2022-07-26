Army's Chinar Corps pays tributes to Kargil war heroes

The proceedings included brief narration of the Kargil War highlighting the saga of courage and valour of the martyrs, prayers by religious teachers and laying of wreaths in proud remembrance of the valiant heroes who participated in the operations.



"The Chinar Corps on this historic day remembers the 527 gallant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice.



"We also salute the serving soldiers and veterans who took part in the tough battle at treacherous heights along the Line of Control," the army said.



Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year to commemorate India's spectacular victory over Pakistan on this day in 1999. Indian Army launched 'Operation Vijay' in May 1999 to evict the Pakistani Army intruders from the Kargil heights.