Army’s Independence Day Gift | 115-feet bridge dedicated to Machil residents

The 115-feet bridge across MachilNallah has been named as Bhagat Bridge in memory of Late Major Bhagat Singh, Veer Chakra, who was killed in the line of duty while defending the Machil sector in the 1965 war.

The event was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony signifying the bridge’s official opening for use by the villagers.

Local MianGul Khan, a ninety-year-old 1971 war veteran cut the ribbon in presence of the Army and other local dignitaries.