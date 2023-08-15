Army's 'Independence Day Gift': 115ft bridge dedicated to last LoC village in Kashmir

“The 115-feet long bridge has been named as Bhagat bridge in memory of Late Major Bhagat Singh, Veer Chakra, who laid down his life defending this sector in 1965 war,” said the spokesman.

Danna Village is also known as Bhagat Village in memory of the brave son of India, he said.

The event was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony signifying the bridge's official opening for use by the villagers.

“Ribbon was cut by Sep Mian Gul Khan a ninety-year-old 1971 war veteran and a proud resident of the area in presence of Indian Army persons and other local dignitaries,” said the spokesman.

He said the bridge has been constructed by painstaking efforts of Indian Army engineers who persistently toiled for two months in spite of incessant rains and adverse conditions to provide succour to locals from the difficulties related to lack of road and bridge across Machhal Nala.

“This bridge is testament of Indian Army's commitment to people of Jammu and Kashmir be it defending the borders or supporting them towards building a prosperous and peaceful Kashmir,” he added.