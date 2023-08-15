Army's 'Independence Day Gift': 115ft bridge dedicated to last LoC village in Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 15: The Indian Army gave an “Independence Day gift” to locals of Danna hamlet, the last village on the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhal sector in northern Kupwara district by dedicating a bridge across Machhal Nala, a Srinagar-based defence spokesman said today.
“The 115-feet long bridge has been named as Bhagat bridge in memory of Late Major Bhagat Singh, Veer Chakra, who laid down his life defending this sector in 1965 war,” said the spokesman.
Danna Village is also known as Bhagat Village in memory of the brave son of India, he said.
The event was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony signifying the bridge's official opening for use by the villagers.
“Ribbon was cut by Sep Mian Gul Khan a ninety-year-old 1971 war veteran and a proud resident of the area in presence of Indian Army persons and other local dignitaries,” said the spokesman.
He said the bridge has been constructed by painstaking efforts of Indian Army engineers who persistently toiled for two months in spite of incessant rains and adverse conditions to provide succour to locals from the difficulties related to lack of road and bridge across Machhal Nala.
“This bridge is testament of Indian Army's commitment to people of Jammu and Kashmir be it defending the borders or supporting them towards building a prosperous and peaceful Kashmir,” he added.
“The dedication event was attended by children, women and elders of seven villages who got benefitted by construction of the bridge. The locals thanked the Indian Army from their heart for supporting them by providing them with a means of sending their children to school and facilitating move of sick and elderly. They also hoped that this will bring tourists to their pristine area.”
“On this special occasion as the nation prepares to celebrate its 77th Independence Day, the inauguration of the bridge serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by the Indian Army to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. It also reaffirms the Army's dedication to fostering strong bonds with local communities and dedicatedly contributing towards their welfare,” added the spokesman further.