Arni University offers special provisions for students from defence personnel families

Srinagar, Oct 28: In a path breaking initiative to provide special provisions for students coming from defence families for admission to different courses, Arni University (AU), today announced that the University has been empanelled for J&K Scholarship Scheme under which it would offer admission to students recommended by Army’s Northern Command Headquarter.
The University has intimated and confirmed the Northern Command about the provisions.
Talking to reporters here today, Vivek Singh, Chancellor of Arni University, said, "At AU, we have always believed in contributing to social causes. Given the contribution of defence forces, it was imperative for us to make some special provisions for their wards. In pursuit of that initially, we are proceeding with J&K scholarship schemes and subsequently, we will offer special admission provisions to students coming from defence families of Himachal Pradesh, North East States, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. We are thrilled to see the Indian Army is also very responsive to our offer.”
Along with these special provisions, the University has been partnering with several organisations in Himachal Pradesh to create a robust higher education landscape.
“Partnerships aim to create awareness about the need for changes required to make higher education more effective, promote entrepreneurship, and be employable with a focus on soft skilling too. The university's vision "Skill Comprehensive Higher Education" is a testament to its forward-thinking approach. It specifically focuses on building sustainable livelihoods in a challenging geographical region- Himachal Pradesh.”
“We believe that higher education should not only enhance employability but also ignite the spirit of entrepreneurship among its students. Arni University is more than just an institution; it's a holistic educational ecosystem where students are equipped with the tools they need to excel in their chosen fields, contribute to society, and make a lasting impact on the world,” added Vivek Singh.
With its innovative approach, AU has become a magnet for students, not just from Himachal Pradesh but from various parts of Northern India, leading to a remarkable increase in student enrollment. Within a couple of years, the number of students has increased from 200 initially to 2000 in the current academic session.
Arni University has seen an astounding rise in its student population. In 2009, when it received accreditation from the University Grants Commission (UGC), the institution had 200 students. Fast forward to 2023, and this number has skyrocketed to 2000, with a significant increase in each passing academic session.
The University has been successfully running courses in Pharma, Law, Agriculture, Multi-Media, and Mass Communication along with conventional courses. What sets AU apart compared to other universities and institutions is its range of new-age courses that encompass emerging fields like artificial intelligence, data science, sustainable development, and more, ensuring that students are well-equipped to excel in the rapidly evolving job market.
The combination of these factors has not only attracted students but also contributed to the growth of Himachal Pradesh's higher education landscape. As a result, AU has become a vital part of the region's educational fabric, empowering students to excel academically and prepare for successful careers. Now, it is all set to empower students coming from defense force families.