Around 1,000 stranded vehicles crossed Zojila towards Kargil today: Traffic officials

He said that all the vehicles crossed Zojila Pass. "The drivers and commuters travelling on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road should first check traffic updates and follow traffic advisory issued by the traffic department for their safety," he said.

BRO incharge Zojila Lakshmi Shankar said that fresh layer of snowfall had accumulated at Zojila, and after clearing the road the traffic authorities were informed to allow traffic.

The Srinagar-Leh highway remained closed for atleast 11 consecutive days after avalanches and inclement weather at Zojila pass . On Thursday around 385 stranded passenger vehicles were allowed from Sonamarg towards Kargil after a green signal from BRO.