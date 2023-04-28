Around 1,000 stranded vehicles crossed Zojila towards Kargil today: Traffic officials

Ganderbal, Apr 28 : Around 1,000 vehicles including passenger and tata mobile vehicles stranded at Sonamarg for past twelve days were allowed to move towards Kargil on Friday, traffic officials said.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, traffic, Ganderbal, Mehraj ud din Raina told Greater Kashmir that around 1000 vehicles including 650 passenger vehicles and 350 tata mobiles were released from Sonamarg towards Kargil on Friday.
He said that all the vehicles crossed Zojila Pass. "The drivers and commuters travelling on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road should first check traffic updates and follow traffic advisory issued by the traffic department for their safety," he said.
BRO incharge Zojila Lakshmi Shankar said that fresh layer of snowfall had accumulated at Zojila, and after clearing the road the traffic authorities were informed to allow traffic.
The Srinagar-Leh highway remained closed for atleast 11 consecutive days after avalanches and inclement weather at Zojila pass . On Thursday around 385 stranded passenger vehicles were allowed from Sonamarg towards Kargil after a green signal from BRO.