20 shops sealed at Aftab market in Srinagar, authorities claim land encroached

Srinagar, Feb 01: Authorities on Wednesday sealed more than 20 shops at Aftab market in Srinagar, stating that the land was illegally occupied.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that 2.7 Kanals of land was illegally occupied, where more than 20 shops were built.
"Authorities had received a complaint regarding illegal occupation of land at Aftab Market where more than 20 shops were raised and eviction notices to illegal occupants were also served but they failed to vacate after which we started the sealing the shop", the official said.
Meanwhile, shopkeepers held a protest claiming that they have been paying rent to the Srinagar Municipal Corporation, however, authorities refuted same.