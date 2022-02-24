Around 200 Kashmiri students stuck in Ukraine, says students body

Srinagar, Feb 24: As Russia announced military operations in Ukraine, at least 180 Kashmiri students are reportedly stuck in the country even as the Jammu and Kashmir administration has moved to bring back the students "on war footing basis".
News agency KNO quoted J&K Students' Association National Spokesperson, Nasir Khuehami saying that 180 to 200 Kashmiri students studying Ukraine in colleges and universities are stuck there at a time when Russian Army has launched a massive military operation there.
"My son is studying at Ukraine and I am worried as I have lost contact with him," said a parent Aijaz Ahmed, a resident of Hyderpora, Srinagar.
He said parents of all the children studying in Ukraine have decided to assemble at press enclave Srinagar to press for the safe return of their wards.
Officials told KNO that J&K Rajbhawan, the office of LG Manoj Sinha has "started the process to bring back all the students studying at Ukraine on fast track basis".
"We are in touch with Ukraine Embassy officials and will ensure all Kashmiri students are safely brought back," the official said.
Meanwhile, in view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Kashmiri students who are studying at Ukraine have been asked by Khuehami's students association to get in touch with them at
JandKStudentsassociation1111@gmail.com, and on following helpline numbers 9149676014, 790634 8764
8825005327, 7006228608.