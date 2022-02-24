Around 200 Kashmiri students stuck in Ukraine, says students body

News agency KNO quoted J&K Students' Association National Spokesperson, Nasir Khuehami saying that 180 to 200 Kashmiri students studying Ukraine in colleges and universities are stuck there at a time when Russian Army has launched a massive military operation there.

"My son is studying at Ukraine and I am worried as I have lost contact with him," said a parent Aijaz Ahmed, a resident of Hyderpora, Srinagar.