Around 2000 J&K Haj aspirants become ineligible for Haj-2022 after Saudi govt's age rider

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah—Makkah Saturday announced that one million pilgrims both foreign and domestic, will perform Hajj this year subject to the condition that the aspirants are under 65 years of age and have received the Covid-19 vaccinations approved by the Saudi Ministry of Health, news agency KNO reported.



Pilgrims coming from outside the Kindgom will have to submit a negative Covid-19 test result from a test performed within 72 hours of the time of departure to the Kingdom, reads the Hajj announcement note issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah—Makkah.

News agency KNO quoted Executive Officer J&K Hajj Committee Dr Abdul Salaam Mir saying that almost 12000 applications were received by the Hajj office this year of which around 2000 will not be eligible after the Saudi government's rider.