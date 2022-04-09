Around 2000 J&K Haj aspirants become ineligible for Haj-2022 after Saudi govt's age rider

Srinagar, Apr 9: Around 2000 Haj aspirants from J&K have become ineligible for this year’s holy pilgrimage due to age-bar set by the Saudi regime, a report said.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah—Makkah Saturday announced that one million pilgrims both foreign and domestic, will perform Hajj this year subject to the condition that the aspirants are under 65 years of age and have received the Covid-19 vaccinations approved by the Saudi Ministry of Health, news agency KNO reported.
Pilgrims coming from outside the Kindgom will have to submit a negative Covid-19 test result from a test performed within 72 hours of the time of departure to the Kingdom, reads the Hajj announcement note issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah—Makkah.
News agency KNO quoted Executive Officer J&K Hajj Committee Dr Abdul Salaam Mir saying that almost 12000 applications were received by the Hajj office this year of which around 2000 will not be eligible after the Saudi government's rider.
He said that most probably the remaining 10,000 pilgrims may all become entitled for the Hajj 2022 depending on the final quota distribution by the Government of India. “Things will become clearer within a couple of days,” Dr Mir said.
He said from their end, all the preparations have been made and now that the announcement has been made for Hajj 2022, they will speed up the further process that includes submitting money, passport and other relevant documents.
J&K Hajj aspirants were in a fix as the Saudi government had been delaying the quota announcement. Hajj2022 will take place after two years (2020, 2021) as it remained suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Upbeat over the announcement, Ghulam Qadir Rather, 63, a Hajj aspirant, told KNO said that he was feeling relieved over the Saudi government’s decision of allowing the Hajj this year. “The J&K government should make clear whether it will allow all the aspirants aged up to 65 or go for draws,” he suggested.