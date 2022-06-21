Arrangements, deployment of DM teams for Amarnath Yatra reviewed

Srinagar, June 21: Secretary Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DDMRRR), Nazim Zia Khan today chaired a meeting to review the arrangements and deployments of Disaster Management teams for the upcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra.
Special Secretary DDMRRR, Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal/ Anantnag, Additional Deputy Commissioner Anantnag/ Ganderbal, Deputy Commandant NDRF, 13 BN, Director Indian Metrological Department, State Nodal Officer SEOC, Joint Director Information Department, Joint Director Fire and Emergency Services and other concerned attended the meeting in person and through online mode.
During the meeting, the Secretary asked the officers to conduct mock exercise from June 22 to 25, 2022 along twin routes of Amarnath Shrine.
The Secretary insisted upon the weather now casts and forecasts to be published along the both the routes of Holy Cave.
Giving the details of deployment of teams, deputy commandant NDRF informed that meeting that 194 personnel are deployed along the both routes of the Holy Shrine.
The Secretary directed that India Disaster Resource Network (IDRN) Portals should be updated at the earliest by Anantnag and Ganderbal districts.
SDRF deployment was also reviewed during the meeting. Secretary also asked the concerned to frame a deployment map that should be shared and among all the officers and officials of Shri AmarnathJi Yatra and can be shared with the Yatris as well.
The concerned were also directed to update that Disaster Management Plans for yatra on the websites of the respective districts.