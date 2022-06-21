Arrangements, deployment of DM teams for Amarnath Yatra reviewed

The Secretary directed that India Disaster Resource Network (IDRN) Portals should be updated at the earliest by Anantnag and Ganderbal districts.

SDRF deployment was also reviewed during the meeting. Secretary also asked the concerned to frame a deployment map that should be shared and among all the officers and officials of Shri AmarnathJi Yatra and can be shared with the Yatris as well.

The concerned were also directed to update that Disaster Management Plans for yatra on the websites of the respective districts.