Arrangements for Baisakhi festival reviewed in Kulgam

Kulgam, Apr 11: To review and finalise arrangements for Baisakhi festival a meeting of officers and members of Gurdwara Prabhadhak Committee Palpora was today held here in Kulgam.
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat.
The meeting finalised arrangements of safe drinking water, uninterrupted power supply, first-aid, sanitation and other related arrangements.
The DC instructed the officers of Jal Shakti and KPDCL to provide uninterrupted power and water supply to Palpora area during the days of the festival. KPDCL authorities were also instructed to repair defunct high mast lights in the Palpora area.
District heads of various departments were given directions to ensure foolproof arrangements pertaining to their respective departments. The meeting was attended by ADDC, Showkat Ahmad Rather, ADC Viqar Ahmed Giri, Tehsildar Devsar, BDO Devsar, and other officers besides the President and members of Gurdwara Prabhadhak committee Palpora.