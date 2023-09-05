Arrangements for Bangus Adventure Festival reviewed in Kupwara

Kupwara, Sep 5: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan Tuesday convened a meeting of officers in the Meeting Hall of DC Office here to review the preparations for upcoming Bangus Adventure Festival-2023 scheduled to be held on 10 September.
The meeting held threadbare discussion regarding various components of preparations including recreational and adventure activities, transportation and parking plan; sanitation and drinking water etc to be provided during the festival.
The DC stressed that the event should showcase the rich eco-tourism and adventure tourism of the area; besides, there should be proper promotion of the festival and other facilities to achieve the ultimate objective of making Bangus Valley a prominent tourist destination.
Ayushi directed all the concerned Officers to work in close coordination and ensure fool-proof arrangements well in advance for the smooth and successful conduct of the Bangus festival.
This time, the Bangus festival is being organised on a bigger scale and we are expecting a huge tourist footfall on the Bangus festival day and all departments have to contribute positively, said the DC.