Arrangements for inauguration of Sharda Yatra Temple , Gurudwara finalised

The inauguration of Sharda Yatra Temple and Gurudwara is being held tomorrow on March 22. The District Administration Kupwara has made elaborate arrangements for the inaugural function. Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray today took a detailed review of arrangements with the concerned officers which was joined by SDM Karnah Dr Gulzar Ahmad Rather and other officers of Tehsil administration Karnah via virtual mode from Teetwal.