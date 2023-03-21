Arrangements for inauguration of Sharda Yatra Temple , Gurudwara finalised

Teetwal (Kupwara), Mar 21: All arrangements are in place for inaugural function of Sharda Temple and Gurudwara at Teetwal situated close to line of control in Kupwara district, a press release said.
The inauguration of Sharda Yatra Temple and Gurudwara is being held tomorrow on March 22. The District Administration Kupwara has made elaborate arrangements for the inaugural function. Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray today took a detailed review of arrangements with the concerned officers which was joined by SDM Karnah Dr Gulzar Ahmad Rather and other officers of Tehsil administration Karnah via virtual mode from Teetwal.
Meanwhile, a large number of Kashmiri pandits and other devotees from different states of the country including Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Bangalore, Chennai took part in mantar-ucharan today at Teetwal held at Sharda Yatra temple.