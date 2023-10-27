Arrangements for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas-2023, UT Foundation Day reviewed in Shopian

Shopian, Oct 27: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb today convened a meeting at DC office Complex here to review preparations for the upcoming Rashtriya Ekta Diwas-2023 and UT Foundation Day celebrations on 31st October in the district.
The DC emphasised that all departments in close coordination shall incorporate multiple activities such as cleanliness drives, debates, painting competition, Run for Unity, Corruption free, plantation drive, selfies with developed projects, Pledge, besides showcasing the positive transformations that have taken place in the district from the last four years.
Officers from different departments were asked to prepare and execute their activities as per their respective roles to ensure the successful realization of the celebration’s objectives. It was decided that participation from all sections of society, including youth and senior citizens, would be encouraged to infuse the events with enthusiasm and zeal.
The DC on the occasion directed concerned to ensure uploading of selfies by students and staff on the portal and sites.
He also emphasized the importance of timely and thorough preparations to ensure a smooth and enthusiastic celebration of UT Foundation Day.
Education department revealed that Painting Competitions, Quiz Sessions, lectures besides cultural parades and programmes shall be organized during the event.
While addressing the meeting, DC emphasized the need to upload the selfies of PRI representatives with the developmental works completed during the last four years.
Among others, the meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Shopian; Dr Zakir Hussain Faaz besides district and sectoral officers and officials.