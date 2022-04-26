Arrangements for SANJY-2022 reviewed

Anantnag, Apr 25: Deputy commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla today reviewed the movement plan, facilities plan, traffic management plan for smooth conduct of SANJY 2022.
A thorough deliberation on various traffic management steps to be taken prior to commencement of the SANJY-2022 was held during the meeting.
The DC said that in view of the heavy inflow of tourists, ensuring adequate parking facilities are available in the town. He said that steps must be taken to ensure that vendors are adjusted to avoid congestion on the roads. A detailed movement plan for yatries and availability of facilities was also discussed.
The availability of essential amenities on the route was deliberated upon. Installation of water ATMs, signages, installation of street lights, LED boards for displaying public information were discussed with concerned officers.
Dr Singla said that notified govt rates must be implemented in letter and spirit and any complaints of overcharging must be dealt with under law. The deployment plan for magistrates during the SANJY-2022 was also discussed.
The concerned officers put forth their opinions regarding various agenda points. They assured that detailed plans regarding discussed issues will be prepared and implementation expedited to ensure readiness for SANJY-2022.
The meeting was attended by ADDC Anantnag, ADC Anantnag, CEO PDA, SDM Pahalgam, CMO Anantnag, Dy. SP Traffic among others.