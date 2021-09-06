Arrangements for Sheikh Abdullah’s 39th death anniversary reviewed

A statement of NC issued here said that presiding over a review meeting at NC’s Nawa-e-Subha headquarters to take stock of the arrangement for the 39th death anniversary observance of Abdullah, Sagar said, “The major gathering of Fateha and Quran Khawani will be held at Naseem Bagh. NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice president Omar Abdullah will lead the party in offering tributes to Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah.” NC Provincial President, Kashmir Nasir Aslam Wani was also present in the meeting.