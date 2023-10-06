Arrangements for Urs of Sheikh Noor-ud-Din (RA) reviewed

During the meeting, the DDC took the department-wise review of arrangements and directed the concerned to ensure that all the arrangements including installation of street lights, cleanliness of the shrine premises and surroundings, installation of additional mobile toilet facilities and proper sanitation and dumping of waste well before the commencement of the week-long Urs.

The DC directed PHE and PDD departments to ensure uninterrupted water and electricity supply to the town and vicinity areas during the Urs days.