Arrangements for Urs of Sheikh Noor-ud-Din (RA) reviewed

Budgam, Oct 6: A meeting regarding arrangements for the annual Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani (RA) was convened today under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner Budgam, Akshay Labroo here.
During the meeting, the DDC took the department-wise review of arrangements and directed the concerned to ensure that all the arrangements including installation of street lights, cleanliness of the shrine premises and surroundings, installation of additional mobile toilet facilities and proper sanitation and dumping of waste well before the commencement of the week-long Urs.
The DC directed PHE and PDD departments to ensure uninterrupted water and electricity supply to the town and vicinity areas during the Urs days.
The EO of Municipality Charar-i-Sharief was directed to maintain proper sanitation and cleanliness and regular lifting of garbage from the Shrine area. He was directed to install dustbins for dumping of waste. He was also instructed for installation of street lights.
MC Charar-i-Sharief in coordination with tourism department was directed for illumination of shrine and beautification of parks.
It was decided in the meeting that DySP Traffic and ARTO Budgam shall formulate a synergised Traffic Management Plan for hassle free commute of incoming devotees.
They were also instructed to arrange additional parking arrangements for vehicle to control traffic congestion. While as Health department was directed to ensure requisite medical facilities especially wheel chairs to specially-abled devotees during the Urs days.
They were directed to install medical camps inside premises of shrine during Urs days. The DC directed all the concerned officers for proper public facilitation during Urs.
The meeting was attended by JD planning Rafiq Ahmad, SDM Charar-i-Sharief, SDPO Charar-i-Sharief, DySP Traffic, ARTO Budgam, AD FCS&CA, Tehsildar Charar-i-Sharief, Auqaf Officer of JK Waqf Board, Representative of Ziyrat Sharief and district heads of various line departments.