Arrangements for Winter Carnival-2023 reviewed in Kupwara

Kupwara, Jan 21: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kupwara, Ghulam Nabi Bhat today convened a meeting of concerned officers to review the arrangements for smooth conduct of Kupwara Winter Carnival 2023, here.
The ADC received feedback from the concerned officers regarding the preparations and directed them to further improve the facilities for the winter carnival.
He said that the winter carnival is the first of its experience in the district and the people have aspirations for the carnival. He asked the officers to make this carnival more attractive so that more and more tourists could visit and enjoy the beauty of Kupwara district especially Drangyari which is the specified venue for the carnival.
He said the conduct of winter carnival shall boost the tourism activities in a big way which will create livelihood opportunities for the local youth of the district.
The ADC directed all the officers to work in close coordination to make the carnival more effective. He was informed that various activities will be conducted in the winter carnival which include ice skating, ATVs, Snow mobile, sagging bridge, zip line and other activities will be the point of attraction, besides, music, refreshment, food courts have been kept in the state of readiness.
ACD Kupwara, CMO Kupwara, DYSSO, FM-DIC, AD Planning, Tehsildars and other concerned officers attended the meeting.