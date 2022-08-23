Arrangements for Wullar, Gurez Festivals reviewed

Bandipora: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmed on Tuesday held a meeting with the officers of Tourism, Forest, Army and other concerned departments to review the preparations for the Wullar Festival scheduled to be held on August 29.

The meeting was held to discuss various plans to be adopted for successful conduct of the Wullar Festival.

The DC directed the officers to take up additional measures to avoid inconvenience to people participating in the festival.

It was given out that Departmental stalls will be installed at festival locations, besides the involvement of Senior citizens, PRIs and students shall also be ensured.