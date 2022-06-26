Arrangements in place for facilitation of yatris: Advisor Bhatnagar

Pahalgam: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Sunday toured the Pahalgam axis of the Amarnath yatra route and reviewed the preparedness and arrangements for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra (SANJY)-2022 scheduled to commence from June 30.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the visit to Chandanwari base camp, Bhatnagar conducted an on-site inspection of facilities on the route and chaired a review meeting at the base camp to review the security lodging, healthcare, communication network, sanitation, water supply, emergency response, fire safety and all other necessities for the smooth conduct of the yatra.