Arrested hybrid terrorist killed by firing of another terrorist in Shopian: police

Srinagar Oct 19: Police on Wednesday said that a hybrid terrorist arrested in south Kashmir's Shopian district allegedly involved in the killing of two migrant workers was killed "by firing of another terrorist".
As per a police spokesman, the arrested hybrid terrorist namely Imran Bashir Ganai was killed in the fire at Nowgam Shopian.
"Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid #terrorist & in continuous raids by Police & security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists & SFs at Nowgam #Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist namely Imran Bashir Ganaie killed by firing of another terrorist, " police said.
"Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition has been recovered from the hideout/site of contact. Search still going on. Further details shall follow, " it added. Imran was arrested by police for his alleged involvement in the grenade attack in Harmen Shopian on the intervening night of October 17 and 18 which led to killing of two UP labourers.