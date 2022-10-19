Arrested hybrid terrorist killed during Shopian raid: Police

Police said that the gunfight started between terrorists and security forces in the Nowgam area of the Shopian district. The Shopian gunfight site is very close to the site where a Kashmiri Pandit was shot at. “Based on the disclosure of the arrested hybrid militant and in continuous raids by Police and security forces, another contact has been established between militants and security forces at Nowgam, Shopian, in which a hybrid terrorist Imran Bashir Ganaie was killed in a firing of another terrorist. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition has been recovered from the hideout and site of contact. Search is still going on,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted Wednesday.

On Tuesday, two labourers from UP Manish Kumar and Ram Sagar were killed at their rented accommodation in the Harmain area of Shopian after terrorists attacked them with a grenade. Soon after the incident, ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, security forces acted swiftly and arrested two hybrid terrorists, who according to him confessed to the crime.