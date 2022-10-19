Arrested hybrid terrorist killed during Shopian raid: Police

Srinagar, Oct 19: A hybrid terrorist, Imran Bashir, who was arrested following the killing of two non-local labourers in a grenade blast in Shopian on Tuesday was killed in an anti-terror operation in the same district.
Police said that the gunfight started between terrorists and security forces in the Nowgam area of the Shopian district. The Shopian gunfight site is very close to the site where a Kashmiri Pandit was shot at. “Based on the disclosure of the arrested hybrid militant and in continuous raids by Police and security forces, another contact has been established between militants and security forces at Nowgam, Shopian, in which a hybrid terrorist Imran Bashir Ganaie was killed in a firing of another terrorist. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition has been recovered from the hideout and site of contact. Search is still going on,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted Wednesday.
On Tuesday, two labourers from UP Manish Kumar and Ram Sagar were killed at their rented accommodation in the Harmain area of Shopian after terrorists attacked them with a grenade. Soon after the incident, ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, security forces acted swiftly and arrested two hybrid terrorists, who according to him confessed to the crime.
“Hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmain Shopian, who lobbed the grenade, was arrested by Shopian Police. Further investigation and raids are going on,” Police said in the tweet quoting ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.
“Post terror incident at Hermain Shopian in the intervening night of October 17 and 18, in which two outside labourers were killed by terrorists. Investigation into the terror crime was immediately started,” Police said.
During the investigation, Police said it was revealed that the grenade at the accommodation of the labourers was thrown by one hybrid terrorist linked with LeT identified as Imran Bashir Ganie of Hermain Shopian.
The hybrid terrorist along with his accomplice was promptly arrested within hours of the terror crime.
“Various joint raids along with security forces were launched based on disclosures made by the accused about terrorists and their hideouts,” Police said. “In one of the raids on the hideout at Dongri Nala near Landoora Bridge, where although contact was established with the hiding terrorists, the terrorists managed to escape from the spot after initial fire.”