Arrested militant’s brother 'kidnapped' in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Srinagar, Oct 16: Unidentified gunmen on Saturday "kidnapped" the brother of a militant recently arrested by police from his home in Nikloora village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, reports said.
According to news agency GNS, some pistol borne persons barged inside the house of Shakeel Ahmad Sofi, son of Ghulam Mohammad and took him along with them. A senior police officer told GNS that searches have been launched to retrieve the “kidnapped person”.
Shakeel’s brother, Shamim Ahmad Sofi was apprehended along with a pistol and ammunition in orchards of Nikloora village on October 1. As per police, Shahmim was associated with a Lashkar-e-Toiba.