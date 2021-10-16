Arrested militant’s brother 'kidnapped' in south Kashmir's Pulwama

According to news agency GNS, some pistol borne persons barged inside the house of Shakeel Ahmad Sofi, son of Ghulam Mohammad and took him along with them. A senior police officer told GNS that searches have been launched to retrieve the “kidnapped person”.

Shakeel’s brother, Shamim Ahmad Sofi was apprehended along with a pistol and ammunition in orchards of Nikloora village on October 1. As per police, Shahmim was associated with a Lashkar-e-Toiba.