Arrested terrorist among four killed in Kupwara gunfight: police

Srinagar, June 20: Police on Monday said it killed two more terrorists including an arrested terrorist in an overnight gunfight in Lolab area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district taking the toll to four.
"#KupwaraEncounterUpdate: 02 more #terrorists including #terrorist Showkat got #neutralised (total 04). #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
Two terrorists were killed in the initial exchange of fire.
The encounter broke out on Sunday afternoon after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off by the arrested terrorist Showkat, police said.