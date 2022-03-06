Art 370 repeal has created big political void: Tarigami

The former legislator reiterated his demand for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, which was acknowledged by Article 370 of the constitution.

"Through the scrapping of the constitutional rights, downgrading and bifurcating a historic state into two union territories, not only has the BJP government undermined the basic structure of the Constitution but the relationship between Jammu and Kashmir and the union itself," Tarigami said addressing the 10th regional conference of CPI (M) Jammu unit here.