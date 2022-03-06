Art 370 repeal has created big political void: Tarigami

Jammu, Mar 6: The unconstitutional and undemocratic decision to revoke the special status of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state has created a big political void and deep uncertainty , CPI (M) leader M Y Tarigami said on Sunday.
The former legislator reiterated his demand for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, which was acknowledged by Article 370 of the constitution.
"Through the scrapping of the constitutional rights, downgrading and bifurcating a historic state into two union territories, not only has the BJP government undermined the basic structure of the Constitution but the relationship between Jammu and Kashmir and the union itself," Tarigami said addressing the 10th regional conference of CPI (M) Jammu unit here.
"And the only way to put things back on track is by immediately restoring the constitutional rights and statehood to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir," the CPI(M) leader said.
He laughed off the claims made by the government on increasing investments, development and job avenues in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of new land and domicile laws saying they were dreams and not reality.