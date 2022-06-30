Art exhibition held at GGMS Amira Kadal

Srinagar: Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, Vice-Chairperson, J&K Khadi & Village Industries Board today inaugurated the Art & Craft Exhibition organized by Government Girls Middle School (GGMS) Amira Kadal, here.
The function was attended by Director School Education Kashmir, senior officers of J&K KVIB, Chief Education Officer Srinagar, staff of the school and a large number of students.
Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chairperson underscored the importance of skill development to the young students which will help them to enhance their physical, artistic and emotional aspects of life to survive in the competitive world.
She said that such skills enhance their creativity, encourage independent thinking and contribute to the skilled workforce of the future.
She further stated that learning by doing and earning by learning is one of the most important pillars of future career development.
This approach shall help students to gain practical experience which would stand by them throughout their life and will help them to develop their self-confidence and personality.
The chief guest interacted with the students and examined the artifacts prepared by them and gave a prize money of Rs.10,000 to the school for encouraging the creative activities of the students.
Dr. Hina congratulated the staff and students of the school for organizing such a type of event.