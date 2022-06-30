Art exhibition held at GGMS Amira Kadal

She further stated that learning by doing and earning by learning is one of the most important pillars of future career development.

This approach shall help students to gain practical experience which would stand by them throughout their life and will help them to develop their self-confidence and personality.

The chief guest interacted with the students and examined the artifacts prepared by them and gave a prize money of Rs.10,000 to the school for encouraging the creative activities of the students.

Dr. Hina congratulated the staff and students of the school for organizing such a type of event.