Art exhibition on Persian language connects youth with works of unsung Kashmir poet

During the five-day long event, 73 rare manuscripts, including 11 books, were displayed at Amar Singh Club. All the manuscripts and books are written by Mohammad Amin Darab.

While speaking to Greater Kashmir, Saleem Beg , Head of INTACH, Kashmir said that they have organized this event in a bid to make the current generation well-versed with Persian literature. We are aiming this through the personal archives of this great poet.

“This will help in shedding some light on the contribution of Mohammad Amin Darab. There are many things about his contribution that are not highlighted and here we aim to do the same by putting these things on display. He has written some amazing documents like Nikah Namay at that time and had expertise in Qitah-i-Tarikh (chronogram) ‘ Naats’ and ‘ Manqabats’,” Beg said.