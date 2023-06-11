Art of Living conducts ‘India meditates’ programme

Srinagar, June 11: In the first of its kind Art of Living and JK Water sports Kayaking and Canoeing Association, conducted a programme "India meditates" in the meadows of Sonamarg Ganderbal to celebrate 75 years of independence under Azadi ka Amrit Mahoutsav.
Apart from mental health awareness, the basic aim of programme was to teach and train youth of J&K to tackle the stressful and challenging situations at different stages of life and to help young minds to internalise meditation in there life styles for experiencing improved health, peace, happiness and become aware of their inner latent potential.
The event witnessed participation of more than 250 individuals from across J&K.
Bilquis Mir, an international player of Kayaking and Canoeing was also the part of the event. Speaking on the occasion she said “ we are all aware of the tremendous rise in anxiety disorders, depression and other health ailments globally and in J&K." " Hence the mental fitness and mental health awareness becomes the priority to be dealt with", she added.
Mir further emphasised that mental fitness is the most essential component for achieving targets in one’s life and such programs should be held in frequency across J&K and pan India. Vandana Daftari, the Regional Director for Art of Living conducted a Divine session of meditation for inner wellness and peace. The participants shared their sense of serenity and joy , immediately after completion of the session.