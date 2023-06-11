Art of Living conducts ‘India meditates’ programme

Bilquis Mir, an international player of Kayaking and Canoeing was also the part of the event. Speaking on the occasion she said “ we are all aware of the tremendous rise in anxiety disorders, depression and other health ailments globally and in J&K." " Hence the mental fitness and mental health awareness becomes the priority to be dealt with", she added.

Mir further emphasised that mental fitness is the most essential component for achieving targets in one’s life and such programs should be held in frequency across J&K and pan India. Vandana Daftari, the Regional Director for Art of Living conducted a Divine session of meditation for inner wellness and peace. The participants shared their sense of serenity and joy , immediately after completion of the session.