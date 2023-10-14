Artemis Hospital undertakes awareness programmes on critical liver diseases in Srinagar

In recent years, the prevalence of liver diseases, including viral hepatitis, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and cirrhosis, has been on the rise in Srinagar.

The pressing need for awareness, early diagnosis, and effective treatments has become increasingly evident.

Artemis Hospital is actively participating in addressing this health challenge by doing extensive awareness campaigns on the importance of liver health, lifestyle choices, and the prevention of liver diseases. These campaigns target schools, colleges, and communities in different locations across the country.