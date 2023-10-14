Artemis Hospital undertakes awareness programmes on critical liver diseases in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 14: Artemis Hospital in Srinagar hosted a press conference today to shed light on the growing concerns surrounding critical liver diseases in the region and to emphasise the hospital's dedicated efforts in raising awareness and providing advanced medical care.
In recent years, the prevalence of liver diseases, including viral hepatitis, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and cirrhosis, has been on the rise in Srinagar.
The pressing need for awareness, early diagnosis, and effective treatments has become increasingly evident.
Artemis Hospital is actively participating in addressing this health challenge by doing extensive awareness campaigns on the importance of liver health, lifestyle choices, and the prevention of liver diseases. These campaigns target schools, colleges, and communities in different locations across the country.
The hospital offers state-of-the-art diagnostic services for early liver disease detection, including fibro scan and advanced imaging techniques. “We also provide comprehensive liver care, including liver transplants, under the guidance of renowned hepatologist and transplant surgeons. In-fact Artemis Hospital is the only hospital in the country doing Laparoscopic Donor Surgery. The hospital supports patients and their families with educational resources and counseling to manage liver conditions effectively,” a statement said.
According to Dr Giriraj Bora,Chief Liver Transplant and Sr. Consultant GI & HPB Surgery at Artemis Hospital, “Our commitment is to create a healthier Srinagar by tackling liver diseases head-on. We aim to provide the best possible care and educate the community about liver health. Artemis Hospital is dedicated to being at the forefront of healthcare, and our liver health initiatives are a testament to our unwavering commitment to the well-being of our community. We have recently successfully treated 4 patients from Srinagar who underwent Liver Transplant surgery and now living a healthier life.”