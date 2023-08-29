Article 35A created an artificial class: Centre to SC

New Delhi, Aug 28: Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union government, told the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Monday that Article 35A providing its application only to Jammu and Kashmir created an “artificial class”.

Mehta told the court said that Article 35A created a new provision in the Constitution of India to be applied only to “permanent residents” of Jammu and Kashmir.

Attorney General R. Venkataramani strengthened SG’s submission by contending that “Article 35A is not a modification of Article 35 but it is a creation of a new article under the Constitution.”

He said that similarly situated persons, like safai karamcharis settled for years, who did not come within the artificially-created definition of “permanent residents”, were completely deprived of all fundamental rights in J&K.

During the hearing, he said that if a resident lady married outside J&K, she lost her permanent residentship, adding that Article 370 from the very beginning was conceived as a temporary provision.

Mehta questioned the political parties of the state who moved the Supreme Court challenging nullification of Article 370, saying that they were supposed to “guide” the residents of Jammu and Kashmir over its abrogation as it would open up progress in the region.

“Your lordships have at least two major political (parties) defending (retention) of Article 370, including Article 35A,” he said, disclaiming that he is not being “political.”

He added: “That till now the people were convinced by those (referring to political parties).... that this a privilege you fight that nobody could take away Article 370 from you. That is the most unfortunate part.”

Mehta said that there were many provisions which were working against the interest of the people, but the residents were convinced for retention of Article 370.