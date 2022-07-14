‘Article 370, 35-A can be restored only by Supreme Court’

Kupwara: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari Thursday reiterated that Article 370 and 35-A can be restored by Supreme Court only.

He said that those who are talking about its restoration are cheating the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The case about restoration of J&K's special status lies in the Supreme Court and we are hopeful that the judgement would come according to the wishes of people," he added.