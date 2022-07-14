‘Article 370, 35-A can be restored only by Supreme Court’

Kupwara: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari Thursday reiterated that Article 370 and 35-A can be restored by Supreme Court only.
He said that those who are talking about its restoration are cheating the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
"The case about restoration of J&K's special status lies in the Supreme Court and we are hopeful that the judgement would come according to the wishes of people," he added.
Bukhari was talking to media after addressing party workers in Sogam area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
Bukhari said that the two main parties in PAGD used to talk ill about each other but now they have come together only for their personal benefits.
"Apni Party's main motive is to work for the welfare of people, while PAGD happens to be desperate for chair," Bukhari added.