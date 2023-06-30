Article 370 abrogation ensured social equity, inclusive development: LG Manoj Sinha

LG Sinha praised the State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs) for their initiatives such as Lok Adalats, public outreach, and mediation, which have promoted justice on the basis of equal opportunity. He highlighted the importance of raising awareness about citizens' rights, particularly in far-flung areas, to empower the rural poor and bridge the gap in understanding the legal system.

Underscoring the value of equal justice deeply rooted in Indian culture, LG Sinha emphasized the duty of all individuals to strengthen a system that does not discriminate among citizens and safeguards them from inequality and injustice.

“For almost seven decades, Article 370 prevented the extension of central legislations to benefit a significant portion of society in Jammu and Kashmir. It also denied the legitimate citizenship benefits to a substantial section of the population. The abrogation of Article 370 has played a crucial role in ensuring social equity and inclusive development in the region,” he said.