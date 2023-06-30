Article 370 abrogation ensured social equity, inclusive development: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, June 30: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha addressed the 19th All India Legal Services Authorities' Meet in Srinagar on Friday, emphasizing the positive impact of the abrogation of Article 370 in ensuring social equity and inclusive development in Jammu and Kashmir. He commended the efforts of the legal services authorities in providing free legal aid to the weaker sections of society and upholding justice and social equity.
LG Sinha praised the State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs) for their initiatives such as Lok Adalats, public outreach, and mediation, which have promoted justice on the basis of equal opportunity. He highlighted the importance of raising awareness about citizens' rights, particularly in far-flung areas, to empower the rural poor and bridge the gap in understanding the legal system.
Underscoring the value of equal justice deeply rooted in Indian culture, LG Sinha emphasized the duty of all individuals to strengthen a system that does not discriminate among citizens and safeguards them from inequality and injustice.
“For almost seven decades, Article 370 prevented the extension of central legislations to benefit a significant portion of society in Jammu and Kashmir. It also denied the legitimate citizenship benefits to a substantial section of the population. The abrogation of Article 370 has played a crucial role in ensuring social equity and inclusive development in the region,” he said.
“The historic reforms brought about by the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A have ushered in a new era in Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Territory now offers limitless possibilities, especially for those from the weaker sections of society who were previously deprived of the benefits of laws enacted by the Parliament.”
LG Sinha highlighted the rapid progress achieved within four years, with Jammu and Kashmir becoming synonymous with peace, progress, and prosperity. “The region's socio-economic growth was recognized during the recent G20 meeting. Infrastructure development projects are being implemented at an unprecedented pace, while obsolete land rules have been scrapped, and land passbooks issued in three languages to empower farmers and landowners. Transparent and accountable governance has ensured that development benefits all sections of society, bringing areas previously neglected into the developmental mainstream,” he added.