Article 370 abrogation incremented trust deficit, alienation among people of J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Aug 4: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday said the abrogation of Articles 370 & 35-A on August 5, 2019 didn't "only snatched the special status of Jammu and Kashmir but also incremented the trust deficit and sense of alienation among the people to an exponential level".

In a statement issued on the eve of the 2nd anniversary of the abrogation of the special status, Apni Party President said that J&K’s special status was "enshrined within the Indian Constitution while the unprecedented way it was revoked, did profoundly hurt the sentiments of the people of who continue to feel politically disempowered".

“There exists no substitute to the special status to J&K. But we strongly hope and believe that the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India which is an abode of justice will reciprocate to the people’s collective demand and deliver justice. God forbid, even if the Apex Court’s verdict disregards peoples’ aspirations, the Apni Party will have no choice but to chalk out other peaceful means to pursue this goal with New Delhi,” he observed.

Bukhari said the Apni Party will put in constant efforts to get an early hearing in the Supreme Court petition on the subject. “We believe that the solution to the socio-economic and political problems faced by the people in J&K lies with New Delhi so it will be unwise to disengage or dissociate ourselves from pursuing the redressal.”