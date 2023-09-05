Article 370 case: SC reserves verdict after 16-day hearing

"We must end it with a vote of thanks to all the members of the bar. Thank you very much,” said the bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, and Surya Kant.

The Constitution Bench, which included the five senior most judges of the Supreme Court, commenced hearing the matter from August 2.

It will deliver its judgment soon after it has reserved the verdict on hearing oral arguments from both sides.

In March 2020, a five-judge Constitution Bench declined to accept the contentions of the petitioners to refer the issue to a larger bench of seven judges.