Article 370 hearing | Hope SC will give just, fair verdict: Mehbooba Mufti

In a statement, she said, “For me this issue is not only about the legality and constitutionality but about the faith and aspirations of the people of J&K. it is also a matter that will decide whether the decision of our leadership to disapprove the two nation theory and accede to a secular and democratic India on the promise of safeguarding our identity and special status was right in the first place,” she added.

She has expressed satisfaction on the way lawyers are “ laying bare the patent illegality and unconstitutionality of the abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court of India.”