Article 370 hearing | Hope SC will give just, fair verdict: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Aug 9: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti today said that she hopes that the Supreme Court will give a just and fair verdict in the case, and that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will get justice.
In a statement, she said, “For me this issue is not only about the legality and constitutionality but about the faith and aspirations of the people of J&K. it is also a matter that will decide whether the decision of our leadership to disapprove the two nation theory and accede to a secular and democratic India on the promise of safeguarding our identity and special status was right in the first place,” she added.
She has expressed satisfaction on the way lawyers are “ laying bare the patent illegality and unconstitutionality of the abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court of India.”
In a statement, Mehbooba said that she is relieved that the present dispensation will not be able to stifle the voices and arguments against such an unlawful act in the Supreme Court. She said that she and her party colleagues have been trying their best to give voice to the sentiments of the people.