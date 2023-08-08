Article 370 hearing | NC welcomes CJI’s praise for Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah

Welcoming CJI’s remarks, Imran Nabi Dar said, “BJP and its affiliated parties have been taught a historic lesson today. The honourable CJI’s praise for Sheikh Sahib’s foresightedness is a slap on the face of those who have been incessantly working to discredit him. It is a blow to those who have been working on the project to erase Sheikh Abdullah from J&K. Any clear eyed assessment would reveal how towering Sheikh Sahib was, and how universal his ideas were. It’s high time for ruling BJP to shun its slavish sycophancy, prejudice bigotry and cease its mission “erasure,” he said.