‘Article 370 repeal complicated matters’

“The Centre wants to send out a message that it resolved the Kashmir issue by abrogating Article 370 but it has complicated the things further,” Mufti told reporters in Pahnoo village of south Kashmir's Shopian district. “The poor children are detained in jails outside Kashmir and their parents are unable even to see them.”

She said that when the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) raised its voice against such “atrocities”, it did not go down well with the Centre.