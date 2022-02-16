‘Article 370 repeal complicated matters’

Shopian, Feb 16: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said that the reading down of special constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir further complicated the Kashmir issue.
“The Centre wants to send out a message that it resolved the Kashmir issue by abrogating Article 370 but it has complicated the things further,” Mufti told reporters in Pahnoo village of south Kashmir's Shopian district. “The poor children are detained in jails outside Kashmir and their parents are unable even to see them.”
She said that when the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) raised its voice against such “atrocities”, it did not go down well with the Centre.
Mufti termed the recent Hijab ban in Karnataka as a conspiracy to prevent Muslim girls from getting an education.
“But they are mature enough and I hope they don't allow this ban to impact their education,” she said.
Mufti said that the Delimitation Commission’s draft proposal was not palatable to anyone. “They have arbitrarily re-mapped the constituencies in an attempt to confuse the people,” she said.