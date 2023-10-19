Artificial limb fitment camp organised by Dagger Gunners concludes

Baramulla, Oct 18: The three-day free Artificial Limb Fitment Camp organised by the Dagger Gunners under the aegis of the Dagger Division in collaboration with Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayta Samiti (BMVSS), concluded on Wednesday.
The event was held at Chinar Yuva Baramulla, from October 16 to 18 and the compassionate endeavor has generated a new ray of hope for the specially-abled individuals in the region.
Following in the footsteps of a similar camp initiated last year by the Indian Army in conjunction with BMVSS, this year’s event was aimed to provide specially-abled people with custom-fit limbs and calipers to enhance their mobility and overall quality of life.
The measurements taken during the camp have paved the way for tailored solutions that will significantly improve the lives of the camp’s participants.
The camp also distributed essential equipment and accessories such as Auxiliary Crutches, Wheelchairs, Polio Calipers, and Hearing Aids, all provided free of cost to the beneficiaries.
As many as 174 patients, including children from Baramulla district, were the fortunate recipients of these life-altering services during the camp.
“This initiative has not only offered practical support but also instilled a renewed sense of hope and empowerment in the lives of those with special needs, making it a resounding success,” an official said.