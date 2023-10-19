Artificial limb fitment camp organised by Dagger Gunners concludes

The event was held at Chinar Yuva Baramulla, from October 16 to 18 and the compassionate endeavor has generated a new ray of hope for the specially-abled individuals in the region.

Following in the footsteps of a similar camp initiated last year by the Indian Army in conjunction with BMVSS, this year’s event was aimed to provide specially-abled people with custom-fit limbs and calipers to enhance their mobility and overall quality of life.

The measurements taken during the camp have paved the way for tailored solutions that will significantly improve the lives of the camp’s participants.