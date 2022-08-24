Artificial limb fitment camp underway in Kupwara

Srinagar: Army in coordination with Saksham Group, under Spark Minda Foundation, is organising a six-day artificial limb fitment camp in Kupwara District.
The camp is being conducted from 22 to 27 Aug, with an aim to assist the underprivileged.
Till now, 82 patients have been assisted and at least 300 more will benefit from this camp in the coming days.
Artificial limbs, wheelchairs, hearing aids, tricycles, auxiliary crutches and hand sticks will be made available through this camp.
The camp on its first day itself became instantly popular with people from the nearby districts thronging it.
Specially-abled persons arriving at the camp are provided with suitable rehabilitation aids as per requirement of each person, free of cost.
The camp has been appreciated by the locals who expressed their gratitude for organising the camp for the underprivileged at such a large scale.
This joint venture will endeavor to achieve the aim of "Empowerment of Person with Disability".