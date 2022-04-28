'Artificial normalcy prevailing in Kashmir': Omar over ban on Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia

"If the claims of normalcy in the valley by government are true, why are Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida prayers are barred at historic Jamia Masjid? Either it is an artificial normalcy or the one being portrayed by the government itself. The fact is that the situation is far from normal,” Omar said,” Omar told reporters at a press conference at NC headquarters Nawa-e-Subh complex as per news agency KNO.

Omar, who was flanked by NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, NC provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani and NC leader Tanvir Sadiq, said that "linking tourist arrivals with normalcy won’t do". “Tourism can’t be linked with normalcy. The government, if not by its words but by its action, is proving that the situation is too far from normal.”