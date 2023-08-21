ARTO Bandipora fines traffic violators, seizes vehicles without HSRP

Bandipora, Aug 21: Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Bandipora, Bilal Ahmad Mir, and his team conducted a surprise checking of vehicles on Gurez-Bandipora road on Monday.
The checking focused on the affixation of high security registration plates (HSRP) and speed limiting devices on the vehicles.
The ARTO said that many vehicles were challaned under the Motor Vehicle Act for violating the traffic rules.
He said that five driving licences, two registration certificates and four permits were seized and notices were issued on the spot.
He added that the traffic checking drive would continue in different parts of the district in the coming days.
During the checking, a fine of rupees 28 thousand was recovered from the offenders and some vehicles were seized for plying without HSRP.