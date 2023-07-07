ARTO relieved of additional charge in Shopian

Shopian , July 7 : An Assistant Regional Transport Officer( ARTO) was relieved of his additional charge as ARTO Shopian on Friday as he "failed to discharge his duty".
Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb confirmed to Greater Kashmir that the officer was relieved of his additional charge as ARTO Shopian.
According to an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Abrar Ahmad Kripak, had to attend his duty on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in the district, but his failure to perform his duty made people suffer.
The order said that he did not attend his duty on the fixed days despite repeated telephonic communications.
“Therefore, keeping in view the hardships faced by the general public and to ensure smooth delivery of services, he is relieved from his additional charge of Shopian with immediate effect and Jahid Azad, Block Development Officer, Chitragam shall hold the charge of ARTO, Shopian,” reads the order.