Aryans announces admission for its 16th academic session

Srinagar, July 26: Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura near Chandigarh has announced admissions for its 16th academic session of 2022-2023.
Interested students can give a missed call on Aryans Helpline no 9876299888 or can register on Aryans website www.aryans.edu.in for more information.
Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group while giving information said that students who are interested in doing B.Tech, MBA, LL.B, BA-LL.B, BBA, BCA, B.Com, B.Sc (Agri), GNM, ANM, BA, B.Ed, MA(Edu), Diploma, B.Sc (MLS), B.Pharma, D.Pharma, B.Sc Nursing, Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing, Paramedical etc can take admission after their 10th, 12th and graduation. The admissions would be given on merit cum means basis.
From 2021-22 session, the Aryans Group of Colleges has started new paramedical courses including B.Sc Operation Theatre Technology, Medical Technology-Anesthesia & Operation Theatre and Cardiac Care Technology under IKG-PTU, Jalandhar.
It is to be mentioned that, established in 2007, Aryans campus is located on Chandigarh–Patiala highway, near Chandigarh and has lush green 20 acres pollution free campus. Aryans Group has been serving the educational and intellectual interests of the youth in a commendable manner and is having around 3500 students from almost all states of the Country. The group runs Aryans College of Engineering, Aryans College of Law, Aryans College of Pharmacy, Aryans Business School, Aryans Institute of Management and Technology, Aryans College of Education, Aryans Degree College, Aryans Institute of Nursing.