Aryans celebrate Eid-e-Milad at campus

Srinagar, Sep 29: The J&K Students of Aryans Group of Colleges, Chandigarh organised celebrated Eid-e-Milad.
According to a press release, hundreds of B Tech, MBA, Nursing, Pharma, Paramedical, Law, BBA, BCA and Polytechnic Diploma students of Aryans Group participated. The students were distributed boxes containing biryani, dates, bananas, feerini, sweets etc. A prayer was also organised on the occasion.
Er Shahid, Faculty, Aryans Group said that majority of students studying in Aryans are from the valley. He added that earlier also, the JK students of Aryans celebrated Eid in a full swing with staff and management at Aryans campus. Aryans Students took the lead in organizing the celebrations and actively participated in it.