Aryans celebrates  17th Foundation Day

It is to be mentioned that Aryans celebrates the birthday of Rajni Kataria (Co-founder), beloved mother of Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman and Dr. Parveen Kataria, Director General of Aryans Group as the Foundation Day every year. On this occasion Prof. Roshan Lal Kataria, Founder, Rajni Kataria, Treasurer, Prof. B.S. Sidhu Director, Aryans Group; Dr. J.K. Saini, Director, Aryans College of Engineering, Dr. Garima Thakur, Deputy Director, Aryans Group, Kusum Sood , Dean ,Academics, Manpreet Mann, Dean Scholarship, Manu Kataria, Chief Finance Officer, Navdeep Girdhar, Liaison Officer were also present.

On this foundation day, the admissions for the 17th batch were announced in Engineering, Law, Management, Degree, Education, Nursing, Paramedical , Pharmacy, Polytechnic Diploma etc. The group has also started international academic collaborations and the students can choose study abroad options in various countries. For students the scholarship helpline 98762-99888 was also launched.