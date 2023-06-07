Aryans celebrates  17th Foundation Day

Srinagar June 7: To invoke the blessings of the Almighty for students of Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh, Path Shri Sukhmani Sahib Ji was held for Aryans students and faculty members to pay obeisance to the Shri Guru Granth Sahib.
The faculty from various departments including Engineering, Polytechnic, Law, Pharmacy, Nursing, Paramedical, Management, B. Ed Etc. attended the occasion.
The Path was followed by langar. ‘Kadha prasad’ was also distributed among students. Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group while addressing said that "it’s the God grace and hard work of the entire Aryans Team that Aryans has achieved many milestones during the last 16 years."
It is to be mentioned that Aryans celebrates the birthday of Rajni Kataria (Co-founder), beloved mother of Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman and Dr. Parveen Kataria, Director General of Aryans Group as the Foundation Day every year. On this occasion Prof. Roshan Lal Kataria, Founder, Rajni Kataria, Treasurer, Prof. B.S. Sidhu Director, Aryans Group; Dr. J.K. Saini, Director, Aryans College of Engineering, Dr. Garima Thakur, Deputy Director, Aryans Group, Kusum Sood , Dean ,Academics, Manpreet Mann, Dean Scholarship, Manu Kataria, Chief Finance Officer, Navdeep Girdhar, Liaison Officer were also present.
On this foundation day, the admissions for the 17th batch were announced in Engineering, Law, Management, Degree, Education, Nursing, Paramedical , Pharmacy, Polytechnic Diploma etc. The group has also started international academic collaborations and the students can choose study abroad options in various countries. For students the scholarship helpline 98762-99888 was also launched.