Aryans celebrates International Yoga Day

Srinagar, June 21: A yoga workshop was held at Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh on International Yoga Day.

The day was celebrated on this year's theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: One Earth, One Future, One Family."

Speakers while interacting with students said that Yoga is an ancient practice that originated 5,000 years ago in India." Yoga is a way to interconnect the mind, body, and soul", they said.

During the workshop, various Yoga Asanas including Padmasanas, Halaasana, Sukhasan, Naukasana, Vrikshasana, Tadasana, Bhujangasana were taught to the students.

