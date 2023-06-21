Aryans celebrates International Yoga Day

Srinagar, June 21: A yoga workshop was held at Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh on International Yoga Day.
The day was celebrated on this year's theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: One Earth, One Future, One Family."
Speakers while interacting with students said that Yoga is an ancient practice that originated 5,000 years ago in India." Yoga is a way to interconnect the mind, body, and soul", they said.
During the workshop, various Yoga Asanas including Padmasanas, Halaasana, Sukhasan, Naukasana, Vrikshasana, Tadasana, Bhujangasana were taught to the students.